Saints Conduct Video Conferences with Two Prospects

The 2020 NFL Draft is now just days away, and the New Orleans Saints have done their homework on countless prospects, including a running back and a defensive tackle from Power Five programs.

Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the saints recently had video conferences with Ohio St. running back J.K. Dobbins and Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

The 5-foot-10, 217-pound Dobbins, projected by many as a third-round pick, rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Madubuike, who, like Dobbins is projected by many as a third-round selection, compiled 45 tackles for the Aggies last season, including 5.5 sacks.