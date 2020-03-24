Saints Coach Sean Payton Details His Coronavirus Symptoms

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, 56, gave an update yesterday on Good Morning America on his status after testing positive for Covid-19.

Payton said he experienced flu-like symptoms, chills, fatigue and low-grade fever on March 15, got tested the next day and was expecting to test positive for coronavirus, which he did.

“There’s some common sense here,” Payton explains. “And there’s too much science right now and there’s too much data for us to be ignoring that. And, I think that you get terribly frustrated when you see that.”

Listen to the advice. Practice social distancing.

Coach Payton has been in insolation since his positive test.