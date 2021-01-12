Saints’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Is About The Smack Talk – Atlanta Falcons Busy On Twitter During Their Offseason

New Orleans Saints Defensive Back CJ Gardner-Johnson has lots of enemies and he isn't afraid of any of them. In his latest engagement on Twitter, he was not backing down from an Atlanta Falcons running back who decided it was a good time to start trash talking.

Check out the initial engagement from @Heezy2Liv5 and @CGJXXIII on Twitter below

Running back for the Atlanta Falcons, Brian Hill, is at the house right now with plenty of time on his hands. Apparently, Ceedy Duce had some time away from his preparation for this Sunday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to respond.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson has done a great job of getting in the head of New Orleans' opponents all season long, including Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady.

More thoughts on those no longer in playoff contention who think it's a good time to talk from @CGJXXIII

CJGJ wants all of the smoke both on the field and off of the field. As a Saints fan, I absolutely love it.

The Saints are having fun with the Twitter games, as even @camjordan94 got in on the action

A light flex... @CGJXXIII