Saints-Chiefs Week 15 Matchup One Of The Best Late Season Games In Modern NFL History

If the Saints' Week 15 matchup with Kansas City feels like a big game, then you're absolutely right.

I remember seeing this game when the schedule dropped knowing it was going to be one of the bigger marquee matchups of the year. Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl Champion Chiefs team coming down to the Superdome in New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints?

Sign me up.

What I didn't know was that Mr. Brees would be sidelined as the Saints would be looking to bounce back after losing to a rookie QB on a bad team on our quest to hold the top seed in the NFC.

Both of the aforementioned descriptions support the magnitude of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, but what's even more interesting is there is data that proves that it's actually one of the biggest games (of its kind) in NFL history.

Both teams have battled through adversity all season long and this game will be huge for both teams as they are both in important races to the finish at the top of their respective conferences.

As if this game needed any more hype, right?

One thing is for sure; we'll all be locked in this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. screaming #WhoDat until the final whistle blows.