Saints Move Up Kickoff Time for Saturday’s Preseason Finale

As Tropical Storm Ida moves into the gulf, the New Orleans Saints had to alter their kickoff time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Originally scheduled for 7:00 pm, the game will now kickoff 7 hours earlier at noon.

The decision by the Saints was decided after "making proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL."

It's the only viable way to have the game played.

News of the time change is the second to biggest Saints story to break this morning. The other was the team's decision to name Jameis Winston the starting quarterback.

Don't expect to see Winston on the playing field tomorrow.

Most starters are likely to sit out, while backups who need reps and are attempting to make one last strong impression as to why they should make the roster will see extensive playing time.

Here is the latest projection for Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall.

For anyone in the Acadiana area in need of sandbags, a full rundown of pickup locations can be found here.

Stay safe.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players