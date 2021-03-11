As the Saints work to get below the salary cap, Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins has reportedly been cut, leaving a big hole at CB2 for New Orleans.

Jenkins received a strong cover grade by PFF (Pro Football Focus), and was one of the best number two cornerbacks in the league last season.

Who will fill the shoes opposite Marshon Lattimore in the starting lineup next season in New Orleans?

Jenkins's release comes one day after starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was let go. Both releases can be considered cap casualties.

Robinson's best games in his career have come as a slot cornerback. If he starts next season, it will be a significant downgrade from Jenkins.

Perhaps New Orleans looks at cornerback in the first round of the 2021 draft?

Grading the Five Years of Saints Trading Up in the Draft

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2020

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales