Saints Cancel Saturday’s Preseason Game Due to Hurricane Ida

There will be no preseason game tomorrow at the Ceasar's Superdome between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints sent the following press release regarding the cancelation:

"At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the NFL and the New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team's leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. The announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Gov. Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League. The team encourages all residents of the region to take precautionary measures to remain safe throughout the impending hurricane. The Saints will be in communication with season ticket account holders regarding applicable refunds and/or credits to their season ticket accounts."

Safety is most important, and the Saints are making the correct decision.

Originally scheduled for 7:00 pm, the game was moved then moved up to noon, before ultimately being canceled.

The top of the roster is set at this point. It's the bubble players fighting for a roster spot who will be impacted most by the cancelation.

Players hoping to make one more strong impression on the coaching staff in hopes of securing a roster spot won't have the opportunity on Saturday.

Here is the latest projection for Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall.

For anyone in the Acadiana area in need of sandbags, a full rundown of pickup locations can be found here.

Stay safe.

