This season didn't get off to the start that Cameron Jordan or the defense as a whole had hoped unless your name was Trey Hendrickson.

After a year in which he compiled a career-high 15.5 sacks and through two months this season he had a measly 1.5 sacks. However, the month of November was very kind to Jordan and the Saints defense as a whole which has propelled them to the number one defense overall.

During November Cam really turned it on, he accumulated five sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. Based on all his production he's officially been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and he seemed pretty pumped about it on Twitter.

Onward and upward my friend, I like how he's already thinking ahead to not only December, January, and even February...

When Cam Jordan is going well the Saints defense usually is going well and they're all really clicking here in the midst of their eight-game winning streak.

