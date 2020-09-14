Saints-Bucs Game Produces Highest Ratings For FOX In Four Years

The New Orleans Saints won their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon, which was "America's Game of the Week" on FOX. The matchup between Drew Brees and Tom Brady produced some of the highest ratings FOX has seen for a Week-1 game since 2016.

According to Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports, the Saints-Bucs matchup drew the highest Week-1 ratings for FOX since 2016. Fox Sports PR is also reporting that the game is projected to be the most-watched event of any kind since last year's Super Bowl.

The mid-day Saints game was the highlight of the weekend for FOX's ratings, as other games did much more poorly as far as viewership is concerned. Even the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams drew weak viewership in the eyes of FOX, showing steep decline from 2019.

So what was it? Was it die-hard Saints fans that (virtually) showed up in droves to watch the Saints take down the Bucs Sunday afternoon? Maybe it was the matchup between Brees and Brady that had football lovers around the country tuning into the FOX broadcast? Or are less people paying attention to the NFL now than ever?

Whatever the ratings say, they don't matter much to me so long as the New Orleans Saints keep on winning... WHO DAT!