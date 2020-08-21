Saints Begin Negotiations With Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have apparently at least begun the process of keeping running back Alvin Kamara in the organization for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Kamara, a third-round selection by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the team are negotiating an extension to keep the dynamic player in New Orleans for a long time to come.

Fowler said that although the talks are in the early stages, the Saints have issued an offer to Kamara.

A native of Norcross, Georgia, Kamara may be seeking a similar deal to that of the 4-year, $64 million deal agreed to by Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers, during the offseason.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to sign an extension with the Saints.

As a rookie in 2017 Kamara was fantastic, rushing for 728 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 82 yards and five touchdowns.

2018 was also kind to Kamara, as he rushed for 883 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 81 passes for 709 yards and another four scores.

Last season, Kamara rushed for 797 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 81 receptions for 533 yards and one touchdown.

While his overall numbers have been very good, Kamara's yards-per-carry average has dropped from 6.1 as a rookie to 4.6 and 4.7, respectively, over the last two years, while his rushing and receiving touchdowns were the lowest they've been in a single season over his short career.

Over his three seasons in the NFL, Kamara has appeared in 45 games, rushing for 2,408 yards and 27 touchdowns, while catching 243 passes for 2,068 yards and 10 touchdowns.