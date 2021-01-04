Saints-Bears Playoff Game to Air on Nickelodeon

The New Orleans Saints will be hosting the Chicago Bears in an NFL Wild Card Game this Sunday, Jan. 10 at 3:40 pm.

The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Wait, Nickelodeon, as in the kids network?!

Yes, the Nickelodeon broadcast was announced a few weeks ago by the NFL and it will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout. The broadcast will also feature a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more.

"This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions," said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports.

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon's Unfiltered) in the booth to call the game. Additionally, Nick star Lex Lumpkin (All That, Nickelodeon's Unfiltered) will serve as a reporter during the game.

Coverage from Nickelodeon begins with "The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special," a sports-themed compilation at 3:00 pm which will be hosted by the Denver Broncos' Von Miller. The special will be highlighted by SpongeBob's best sports moments and will feature pre-kickoff appearances by CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, as well as Eagle, Burleson and Green.

Fans were a bit confused yesterday when they learned of this first-of-its-kind broadcast. That's understandable since we're all used to watching NFL games on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and the like.

But once fans took a proverbial "step back," many came around to the notion.

Personally, I could care less which network the game is shown on, as long as the Saints win. Hopefully, they pull off the W. They are, after all, heavy favorites against the 8-8 Bears.

Oh, don't forget if you can't catch the game on the tube, you can always listen to the game on the radio. Pre-game starts at 1:00 pm in Lafayette on 97.3 The Dawg and ESPN 1420.