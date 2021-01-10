Saints Bear Down on Chicago, Advance to NFC Divisional Round

It was slime-time in prime-time for the New Orleans Saints as they defeated the Chicago Bears 21-9 on Nickelodeon and will advance to the NFC Divisional Round to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

New Orleans dominated this game from a defensive standpoint holding the Bears to just nine points. Now, they didn't rack up the sacks, hit Mitchell Trubisky all that much, they didn't force any turnovers but they were just solid on Sunday.

The defense held running back David Montgomery to 31 yards on 12 carries, Trubisky threw for just 199 yards with only a garbage-time touchdown, and Allen Robinson was held to just six catches for 55 yards.

Offensively, Drew Brees was good passing for 265 yards on 28/39 throwing the football and two touchdowns. It was also nice to have Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on the football field together as Thomas caught five balls for 73 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara was the workhorse in the backfield and looking fresh after missing last week's game due to COVID as he rushed 23 times for 99 yards and a touchdown.

However, the offensive star of the game was second-year wide receiver, Deonte Harris who had the best game of his young career with seven catches for 83 yards.

The game-changing missed play came in the first quarter for the Bears as WR Javon Wims let a ball go right through his arms on what would have been a touchdown on a trick play from Chicago. At the time, that would have given the Bears the lead in the game and they wouldn't score a touchdown until the final play of the game.

With the win, New Orleans will face the Tampa Bay Bucs for the third time this season on Sunday at 5:40 p.m. The Saints beat the Bucs the first two times they faced them during the regular season and we'll see if they can keep it going in the NFC Divisional Round.

