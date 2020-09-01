Saints Approved for Fans in the Stands for Week Three

There has been so much speculation as to whether or not the upcoming NFL season would even be able to be played but now that the season is on track to begin, what about allowing fans in these gigantic stadiums?

Well, according to the Times-Picayune's Kyle Whitfield and Jeff Adelson the state of Louisiana officials have given the New Orleans Saints the green light to allow fans to attend games.

However, it won't be for week one when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs come to the bayou. Week two the Saints are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders to open up brand-new Allegiant Stadium but in week three when the team welcomes the Green Bay Packers, there should be Who Dats in the building. This announcement was made to season ticket holders according to the article via email on Tuesday.

The email read, "While fan attendance will require both state and local approval, now that we've received the first set of approvals required to have fans in attendance, we're taking this opportunity to share critical information related to game day capacity, seat assignments, and ticketing. We continue to have a positive dialogue with city officials on how and when to accommodate fans safely."

So, it's not an absolutely done deal but trending in the right direction with local approval still needed as the state as approved the measure.

Locally, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her administration have the decision to make and they're looking forward to making that decision in the near future.

The Mayor said that they were fans of the plan but the decision would come down to the bottom line whether the state of Louisiana would give New Orleans additional federal money to help aid in the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, how many fans would be allowed to attend Saints games this coming season? The exact percentage or number wasn't known yet but again referring to the email it states, "We will ... plan to begin the season with a partial attendance policy for each of the regular season games that are played with fans in attendance,"

As mentioned, this is a great first step and the hope is as the season goes on things go smoothly and we can ease back into filling up the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

This story is ongoing...

