Saints Announce Broadcast Crew For Season Opener

With the New Orleans Saints scheduled to kick-off their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is sure to be an electric face off as the game will be a telling tale of how the NFC South will shape up this year. With no fans present in the Superdome for the first game of the season, it will be all on the broadcast team to deliver a quality experience for Saints fans.

The Saints went to their Twitter account today to announce the broadcast crew for their upcoming matchup with the Bucs @Saints

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are some of the best in the business when it comes to calling a football game. With the help of Erin Andrews, who will presumably be on the sidelines, this crew is sure to deliver a great opening game for Saints and Bucs fans alike.

While the Bucs continue to build on to their already star studded cast of players, adding in former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette, the hype could not be bigger heading into their first matchup with the Saints.

Though Tampa Bay does have quite the roster built out for this season, that isn't stopping the Saints from going after big time names in the NFL such as Jadeveon Clowney. We can only hope that the Saints take the momentum from their 13-3 result last season to once again dominate in the NFC South.