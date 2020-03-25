Saints and DB Janoris Jenkins Contract Details

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins who they claimed late last season after he was cut by the New York Giants.

Jenkins had one year left on his current contract, the Saints will pay that final year and gave Jenkins a two-year contract extension reportedly worth $16.75M with $10.2M of that being guaranteed.

Here's how the cap hit will affect the Saints over the next three seasons according to Spotrac:

2020: $5.05 million

2021: $14.2 million

2022: $8.75 million

Jenkins played in just two games for the Saints this past season but overall in 2019 he recorded five interceptions, 16 passes defended, and 61 combined tackles.

