Saints And City Of New Orleans Agree To Phased Introduction Of Fans At Home Games

A statement from the New Orleans Saints details the phased introduction of allowing fans in the Superdome for upcoming home games. 3,000 Saints fans will be allowed access to this weekend's game and up to 15,000 fans could be allowed by late December.

According to the official website of the New Orleans Saints, the city of New Orleans along with Mayor LaToya Cantrell have agreed to a, "...phased and deliberate pilot approach allowing fans to attend games...".

The first game that season ticket holders will have access to will be Sunday, October 25 against the Carolina Panthers. 3,000 tickets will be distributed amongst those season ticket holders.

So long as the current health trends continue to remain stable, the capacity will increase to 6,000 fans for the November 15 game against the San Franciso 49ers and the November 22 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Should everything go smoothly between now and then, the Saints could have as many as 15,000 fans in the Superdome for their December 20 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and their December 25 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Compliance with all safety and health protocols will be monitored by Mayor Cantrell's office as well as strict enforcement of crowd gathering rules around the Central Business District and the French Quarter during game days in New Orleans.

Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all public events surrounding upcoming Saints games.

