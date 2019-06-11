Saints And Cameron Jordan Agree On Contract Extension

One month shy of his 30th birthday Cameron Jordan has been an incredibly big part of the New Orleans Saints defense and culture and was rewarded with a contract extension on Tuesday. This extension is for three years and was first reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

As Schefty says, this contract extension will tie the man and the team together for a while which is a great thing for this Dennis Allen defense.

Here are the money details of the deal:

This is a great day in Saints history as they've locked up one of their cornerstones on defense.

