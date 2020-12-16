Saints Add Patrick Omameh

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face.

The team claimed veteran guard Patrick Omameh, who had previously been a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Tuesday.

Omameh, who appeared in 14 games for the Saints last season, will provide some insurance at the guard position for the Saints after Nick Easton suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After playing his college football at Michigan, Omameh was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL Draft.

After being signed off of the 49ers' practice squad by Tampa Bay, Omameh started all 16 games at right guard for the Buccaneers in the 2014 season.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Omameh spent the 2015 season with Chicago, playing in 14 games for the Bears, including 9 as a starter, prior to playing two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started 20 games during the 2016-2017 campaigns.

The 6-foot-4, 327-pound Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the New York Giants prior to the start of the 2018 season, but lasted only 7 games, before being released.

After his release by the Giants, Omameh returned to the Jaguars, starting five times over the last seven weeks of the season.

This season, the 30-year old Omameh was released by the Saints on September 5, before signing with the practice squad of the Raiders two weeks later, and then finally being added to their active roster on September 23.

Omameh appeared in six games with the Raiders this season prior to being waived on Monday.

Over parts of 5 career seasons in the NFL, Omameh has appeared in 87 games, including 57 as a starter.