Saints Activate Ken Crawley From COVID-19 List

Former New Orleans Saints starting cornerback Ken Crawley, who found himself back with the franchise, after a hiatus, may see more action with the team very soon.

Crawley, who spent parts of the 2016-2019 seasons with New Orleans, prior to being waived last October, and then resigned last month, was activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Used as a reserve and on special teams in two games this season, Crawley was signed by the Saints to their practice squad in late September, prior to being elevated to the active roster for games against the Detroit Lions and San Diego Chargers.

This season, Crawley has one tackle.

The Saints signed Crawley as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, following the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Crawley appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2016, including 5 as a starter, compiling 43 tackles, before appearing in 13 games, all as a starter, in 2017, when he totaled 47 tackles and his only career interception.

In 2018, Crawley appeared in 10 games, including 5 as a starter, compiling 28 tackles.

Last season, the 27-year old Crawley appeared in one game for the Saints, prior to being waived.

After being waived by the Saints, Crawley was picked up by the Miami Dolphins, but he never appeared in a game for the Dolphins and was later waived after being placed on injured reserve.

In parts of four NFL seasons, all with the Saints, Crawley has appeared in 41 games, including 23 as a starter, accumulating 129 tackles and one interception.

In addition, the Saints designated linebacker Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve, meaning they have a window of three weeks to activate him from injured reserve or release him.