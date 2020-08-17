Saints Activate Deonte Harris

One New Orleans Saints player had a relatively short stint on the COVID-19 list.

Receiver/return man Deonte Harris was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, just two days after being put on the list.

Harris has since tested negative twice, clearing him to be activated.

As a rookie in 2019, Harris led NFL in punt returns (36), punt return yards (338), combined returns (60), and combined return yards (982).

The 22-year Harris also caught six passes for 24 yards.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Harris played his college football at Division II Assumption, before signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.