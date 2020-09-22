Saints Activate Bennie Fowler/Margus Hunt from Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints elevated two players from the practice squad to their 53-man roster prior to Monday Night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team added receiver Bennie Fowler and defensive end Margus Hunt to their roster on Monday, before a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both players helped the Saints to a 34-23 triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week1, with Fowler recovering a fumble on special teams and Hunt blocking a field goal.

The 29-year old Fowler played collegiately at Michigan St., where he compiled 93 career receptions for 1,341 yards and 11 touchdowns, before signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft.

Fowler played three seasons for the Broncos (2015-2017), accumulating 56 catches for 698 yards and five touchdowns, before moving on to play for the New York Giants in the 2018 campaign, where he caught 16 passes for 199 yards and one score.

A native of Karksi-Nuia, Estonia, Hunt played his collegiate football at SMU before being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pound Hunt played four seasons (2013-2016), appearing in 44 games, compiling 29 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.

Following his tenure in Cincinnati, Hunt moved on to the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he played three seasons (2017-2019), appearing in 47 games, including 25 as a starter, totaling 76 tackles, including six sacks.

Following the best season of his career with the Colts in 2018, one in which he racked up 30 tackles and five sacks over 15 starts, Hunt regressed last season, finishing with only 17 stops with no sacks.

Over parts of seven NFL seasons, the 32-year old Hunt has accumulated 105 career tackles, including 7.5 sacks.