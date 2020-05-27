Saints 2020 Preseason Schedule Dates Announced

If the NFL holds a 2020 preseason, the Saints will begin with two games on the road in August, followed by the final two tune-ups at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is expected to host its first game on Friday, August 14th as the Rams* host the Saints with a 9:00pm central time kickoff in the preseason opener.

Nine days later on Sunday, August 23rd, New Orleans travels to Pittsburgh for a 7:00pm matchup with the Steelers.

Weeks 3 and 4 of the preseason are scheduled for New Orleans, with the Saints hosting Houston Texans at 7:00pm on Saturday, August 29th, then close out the preseason on Thursday, August 3rd with a 7:00pm kickoff against the Miami Dolphins.

2020 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Game 1: Friday, Aug 14th at LA Rams 9pm CT

Game 2: Sunday, Aug 23rd at Pittsburgh Steelers 7 pm CT

Game 3: Saturday, Aug 29th vs. Houston Texans 7 pm CT

Game 4: Thursday, Sept 3rd vs. Miami Dolphins 7 pm CT