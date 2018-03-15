Saints, Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Dead at 90

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson has died.

He had been hospitalized for weeks at New Orleans' Oschner Medical Center for what was being called flu complications.

The Saints said his wife, Gayle Marie Benson, was by his side.

Benson had been embattled with family members during the past few years over his mental capacity to manage his sports franchises.

Tom Benson was 90.

Benson, a New Orleans native, served in the U.S. Navy, then graduated from Loyola University with an accounting degree. He grew a local empire of car dealerships in the Greater New Orleans area. He purchased the Saints franchise in 1985. He added the Pelicans franchise to his endeavors in 2012.

Through his numerous business ventures, Benson accrued enough wealth to have him listed as the richest person in Louisiana. Benson was said to be worth $2.8 billion.