Louisiana Athletics is gearing up for the Spring 2021 season of Ragin' Cajun baseball by announcing some important safety guidelines for fans at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. All state and local safety measures will be followed in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced capacity for games. You can check the complete guide for fans here, and we've got some highlights below. The Cajuns will kick off their 2021 season at home on Tuesday, February 23 against Louisiana Tech., and you can see the entire schedule here.

Fans are being asked to self-assess their health according to CDC guidelines prior to entering the park for games. If you feel sick, don't come.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required for entrance into the stadium, and must also be worn in all common areas, such as restrooms, concourses and concession areas. All game day workers, vendors and staff are also included in on this

Fans should follow social distancing guidelines of six feet separation

Stadium gates and parking will open one hour prior to game time

Fans are encouraged to download electronically delivered tickets before entering the park, in case of wifi issues.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items, and condiments will be prepackaged. Social distancing will be used at points of sale.

Alcohol will be available for purchase for fans who are of legal age

Reduced Capacity for Seating includes the following:

For grandstands and bleachers: 779

Stadium club: 149

Patio boxes: 80

Suites: 100

Premium Tables: 108

For more information on safety procedures for the 2021 season check ragincajuns.com/covid. Good luck to our Ragin' Cajuns!