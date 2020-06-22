Former New Orleans Hornets forward, Ryan Bowen, played over a decade of professional basketball, spending two seasons in New Orleans with the Hornets (now Pelicans).

He's currently an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets, making plans to travel to Orlando in July as the NBA will resume its season with 22 teams.

Bowen joined me on my show today, sharing stories of his small-town roots in Iowa, the many gifts basketball has given to him, his journey to the league, stories from his time in NOLA, the ultra-talented 2007-2008 Hornets, the Ryan Bowen fan section at Hornets games, coaching for the Nuggets, the challenges of the season resuming in the Orlando bubble and much more.