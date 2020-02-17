Russo Explains the Impact of Coach Tony Robichaux After Statue Unveiling

It was an emotional weekend for fans of UL Ragin Cajuns baseball. On Saturday, a statue that was paid for by former players was unveiled outside Russo Park. Jaci Russo (whose family member the ballpark's namesake) is also a Diamond Club member and was on-hand for the ceremony.

See the statue below.

Jaci Russo was a guest on Acadiana's Morning News and had this to say about the storied baseball coach.

