Russo Explains the Impact of Coach Tony Robichaux After Statue Unveiling

ESPN1420/YouTube

It was an emotional weekend for fans of UL Ragin Cajuns baseball. On Saturday, a statue that was paid for by former players was unveiled outside Russo Park. Jaci Russo (whose family member the ballpark's namesake) is also a Diamond Club member and was on-hand for the ceremony.

See the statue below.

Jaci Russo was a guest on Acadiana's Morning News and had this to say about the storied baseball coach.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
KPEL 96.5 Source: Russo Explains the Impact of Coach Tony Robichaux After Statue Unveiling
Filed Under: Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, tony robichaux
Categories: Acadiana News, Local Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top