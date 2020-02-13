Russell’s 2nd Half Scoring Not Enough As Cajuns Fall In Mobile
Cedric Russell exploded for 29 points most of it coming in the 2nd half but South Alabama's late push sealed the 78-75 victory over Louisiana. With the loss, the Cajuns fall to 10-16 overall and 5-10 in the Sun Belt
The Cajuns got out to a 17-8 lead in the first half before South Alabama went on a 10-0 run to take an 18-17 lead. The Cajuns and Jaguars went back and forth after the Jaguars run and the Jaguars held onto a 2 point lead at the end of the first half. Tirus Smith was playing really well balanced in the first half as he had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.
The Cajuns and Jaguars went back and forth in the second half as Cedric Russell scored 8 out of the Cajuns 10 points and got them on a 7-0 run but the Jaguars battled back and took the lead back. The Cajuns went up by 2 with 41 seconds remaining thanks to a 3 pointer from P.J. Hardy but the Jaguars answered with a 3 of their own to take the lead for good.
Cedric Russell scored 22 of his 29 points in the 2nd half and he made 7 3-pointers on the night to help keep the Cajuns in the game. Tirus Smith finished with a double-double finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks. The Cajuns will travel to Troy on Saturday to face the Trojans and they will finish the road trip when they travel to Monroe to face the Warhawks.