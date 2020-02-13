Cedric Russell exploded for 29 points most of it coming in the 2nd half but South Alabama's late push sealed the 78-75 victory over Louisiana. With the loss, the Cajuns fall to 10-16 overall and 5-10 in the Sun Belt

The Cajuns got out to a 17-8 lead in the first half before South Alabama went on a 10-0 run to take an 18-17 lead. The Cajuns and Jaguars went back and forth after the Jaguars run and the Jaguars held onto a 2 point lead at the end of the first half. Tirus Smith was playing really well balanced in the first half as he had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

The Cajuns and Jaguars went back and forth in the second half as Cedric Russell scored 8 out of the Cajuns 10 points and got them on a 7-0 run but the Jaguars battled back and took the lead back. The Cajuns went up by 2 with 41 seconds remaining thanks to a 3 pointer from P.J. Hardy but the Jaguars answered with a 3 of their own to take the lead for good.

Cedric Russell scored 22 of his 29 points in the 2nd half and he made 7 3-pointers on the night to help keep the Cajuns in the game. Tirus Smith finished with a double-double finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks. The Cajuns will travel to Troy on Saturday to face the Trojans and they will finish the road trip when they travel to Monroe to face the Warhawks.