Russell and Akwuba Lead Cajuns Past Red Wolves

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns overcame a first-half deficit with a significant second-half surge led by Cedric Russell and Theo Akwuba who combined for 50 of the Cajuns 81 points. They defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves Friday night 81-68 in the first of two games this weekend.

Louisiana outscored Arkansas State 54-37 in the second half. The three-point shooting wasn't there for either team in this one as UL shot 16% and the Red Wolves shot 27%.

However, the overall field-goal shooting was much improved for the Cajuns as they shot it at a strong clip of 46% while Ark. St. struggled overall at 34.5%, which was a big factor in this one.

A couple of other factors that were important for Louisiana was that they only turned the basketball over nine times, outrebounded the Red Wolves 39-33, and had an inside presence with four blocks as a team.

Cedric Russell led all scorers with 26 points and Theo Awuba recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks. Mylik Wilson also added 10 points and Dou Gueye chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

With the win, Louisiana improves to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Cajuns and Red Wolves will do battle again on Saturday at 4 p.m.

