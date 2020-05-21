Romantic Places to Get Married in Louisiana

Louisiana is a go-to destination for lots of people who want a unique and romantic spot to tie the knot. We've got so many beautiful locales that it's sometimes hard to choose, but there's bound to be something perfect for every bride and groom.

Some of my favorites locations to get married at are below, and each is different and special in their own way. As we're heading into the unofficial wedding season, keep these in mind if you are about to become the next 'Mr and Mrs'.