Roman Reigns Out of WrestleMania 36

If anybody can draw a crowd from a distance it's the master marketers that are WWE. As most "sports" have been placed in seclusion because of the coronavirus, WWE continues to draw attention to their brand.

One of the ways they are doing that is with WrestleMania 36. It's been planned as a two day, no live crowd, television event starring former NFL great Rob Gronkowski. All the big names in WWE are expected to be there. The most glaring exception to that roster of stars was confirmed last night when ESPN.com learned that Roman Reigns would not be participating.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i is a leukemia survivor. There is speculation that he might also be immunocompromised. That has not been confirmed by Reigns or WWE and it was not listed as the reason Reigns will not be performing at WrestleMania 36.

Reigns was scheduled to take on Goldberg in a battle for the WWE Universal title. Sources close to the story say a new opponent for Goldberg is being sought. However, WWE will really have to scramble to find a name with as much star power as Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place from the WWE training facility in Orlando on April 4th and 5th. The company says it is going to extreme measures to ensure the safety of its performers by providing mandatory screenings for anyone entering the facility.