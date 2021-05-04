Roberto Alomar Removes Himself from Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors

Baseball Hall of Famer Robert Alomar is an all-time great player.

A career stat line of .300 BA, 2,724 H, 210 HR, 1,508 R, 1,134 RBI, 474 SB, .371 OBP, .814 OPS, 12x All-Star, 10x Gold Glove, and 4x Silver Slugger speaks for itself.

He was inducted into Cooperstown in 2011 and is also a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum having spent 5 of his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alomar was also on the Hall of Fame Board of Directors but resigned from his position yesterday in the aftermath of a sexual misconduct allegation from 2014.

MLB hired an independent investigation team to look into the allegation. It concluded last week.

On Thursday, Alomar was fired from a consultant job with Major League Baseball and placed on the MLB’s Ineligible List.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who had retired his #12, terminated him as a team ambassador/special assistant, severing all ties with him.

Alomar is still in the Hall of Fame as a player, but in the aftermath of a sexual misconduct allegation, it's hard to imagine him being celebrated anywhere else.

"The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared about Roberto Alomar," the Hall of Fame said in a statement last week. "When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing.

"His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time."

Specific details of the alleged incident have not been made public.

