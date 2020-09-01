Robert Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep football standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Robert Williams, who currently attends Trinity Christian School, located in Cedar Hill, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver, Williams, who formerly attended Humble High School, located in Humble, Texas, is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Williams is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Williams has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Memphis, Wyoming, UTSA, Texas St., Southern, and Texas Southern.