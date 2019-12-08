Robbie Gould’s Late Field Goal Lifts SF To Crazy Win Over Saints

The San Fransisco 49ers outlast the New Orleans Saints in a heavyweight bought from the Superdome on Sunday 48-46.

It was a 4th and 2 at the San Fransisco 33-yard line when Jimmy Garoppolo found his big tight end George Kittle who rumbled down the field carrying Saint defenders with him. Marcus Williams grabbed his face-mask to try and take him down and that barely did it. Kittle picked up 39 yards plus the penalty and that set kicker Robbie Gould up for a game-winning 30-yard field goal.

The Saints came out blazing hot as they were able to score touchdowns on each of their first four drives including two from tight end Jared Cook. On the second touchdown catch by Cook, he sustained a concussion and did not return.

Even with New Orleans playing so well the 49ers just wouldn't go away as they scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions and so the slugfest was on.

Both quarterbacks played extremely well in this one as Jimmy Garoppolo had the signature game all of his doubters had been looking for.

Jimmy G went 26/35 for 349 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

On the other side, Drew Brees went for 349 as well on 29/40 passing with five scores through the air and one on the ground.

Brees also led a late-game drive which gave the Saints a lead with 53 seconds to go at 46-45 but they failed on a two-point conversion which would have made it a three-point game. That miss loomed large as the 49ers were able to win it with the field-goal to end the game.

See the full box score here.

With the loss, the Saints fall to 10-3 on the year and now would need some help to get one of the NFC's top two seeds.