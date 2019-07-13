Road Closures In Acadiana
Barry is causing some road closures across Acadiana.
IBERIA PARISH
All roads in the City of New Iberia have been closed. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris.
- ANDERSON STREET @ HARRISON STREET
ANDERSON STREET @ ROSALIE STREET
1800 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET
400 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET
1100 BLOCK OF DASPIT ROAD
DUPIER ROAD @ LOREAUVILLE ROAD
500 BLOCK OF PARKVIEW DRIVE
800 BLOCK OF EDNA STREET
1600 BLOCK OF ELM STREET
CEDAR HILL @ NORTH STREET
EDWARD STREET @ CYRESS STREET
HENSHAW STREET @ PERSHING STREET
ANN STREET @ DALE STREET
GUADALAJARA STREET
100 BLOCK OF DALTON STREET
VICTORY DRIVE @ MYRA STREET
DECUIR STREET @ FRENCH STREET
900 EAST ADMIRAL DOYLE DRIVE
From New Iberia Police spokesman Captain John Babin: "The New Iberia Police Department is asking all residents of New Iberia and anyone planning on traveling to stay indoors. It has become hazardous to use the roads in the City of New Iberia. The current weather situation is causing downed trees and power lines in the area. Some streets and roads have been closed until further notice. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris."
ST. MARY PARISH
- LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River
- LA 70 in Morgan City (9th Street at Marguerite)
- LA 317 (from Burns Pt. Lane to 3 miles North of Burn Pt. Lane)
VERMILION PARISH
- The bridge over the Humboldt Canal on La.3147 near Pecan Island is closed to vehicle traffic; it has been opened for marine traffic.
- LA 333 from Redfish Rd-Bayou Chene Bridge