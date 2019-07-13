Road Closures In Acadiana

Facebook

Barry is causing some road closures across Acadiana.

IBERIA PARISH

All roads in the City of New Iberia have been closed. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris.

  • ANDERSON STREET @ HARRISON STREET
    ANDERSON STREET @ ROSALIE STREET
    1800 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET
    400 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET
    1100 BLOCK OF DASPIT ROAD
    DUPIER ROAD @ LOREAUVILLE ROAD
    500 BLOCK OF PARKVIEW DRIVE
    800 BLOCK OF EDNA STREET
    1600 BLOCK OF ELM STREET
    CEDAR HILL @ NORTH STREET
    EDWARD STREET @ CYRESS STREET
    HENSHAW STREET @ PERSHING STREET
    ANN STREET @ DALE STREET
    GUADALAJARA STREET
    100 BLOCK OF DALTON STREET
    VICTORY DRIVE @ MYRA STREET
    DECUIR STREET @ FRENCH STREET
    900 EAST ADMIRAL DOYLE DRIVE

From New Iberia Police spokesman Captain John Babin: "The New Iberia Police Department is asking all residents of New Iberia and anyone planning on traveling to stay indoors. It has become hazardous to use the roads in the City of New Iberia. The current weather situation is causing downed trees and power lines in the area. Some streets and roads have been closed until further notice. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris."

ST. MARY PARISH

  • LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River
  • LA 70 in Morgan City (9th Street at Marguerite)
  • LA 317 (from Burns Pt. Lane to 3 miles North of Burn Pt. Lane)

VERMILION PARISH

  • The bridge over the Humboldt Canal on La.3147 near Pecan Island is closed to vehicle traffic; it has been opened for marine traffic.
  • LA 333 from Redfish Rd-Bayou Chene Bridge
KPEL 96.5 Source: Road Closures In Acadiana
Categories: Sports Buzz
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top