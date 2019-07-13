Road Closures In Acadiana

Barry is causing some road closures across Acadiana.

IBERIA PARISH

All roads in the City of New Iberia have been closed. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris.

ANDERSON STREET @ HARRISON STREET

ANDERSON STREET @ ROSALIE STREET

1800 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET

400 BLOCK OF EAST MAIN STREET

1100 BLOCK OF DASPIT ROAD

DUPIER ROAD @ LOREAUVILLE ROAD

500 BLOCK OF PARKVIEW DRIVE

800 BLOCK OF EDNA STREET

1600 BLOCK OF ELM STREET

CEDAR HILL @ NORTH STREET

EDWARD STREET @ CYRESS STREET

HENSHAW STREET @ PERSHING STREET

ANN STREET @ DALE STREET

GUADALAJARA STREET

100 BLOCK OF DALTON STREET

VICTORY DRIVE @ MYRA STREET

DECUIR STREET @ FRENCH STREET

900 EAST ADMIRAL DOYLE DRIVE

From New Iberia Police spokesman Captain John Babin: "The New Iberia Police Department is asking all residents of New Iberia and anyone planning on traveling to stay indoors. It has become hazardous to use the roads in the City of New Iberia. The current weather situation is causing downed trees and power lines in the area. Some streets and roads have been closed until further notice. Several streets have become impassible because of blowing and falling debris."

ST. MARY PARISH

LA 182 at the Morgan City/Berwick Bridge over the Atchafalaya River

LA 70 in Morgan City (9th Street at Marguerite)

LA 317 (from Burns Pt. Lane to 3 miles North of Burn Pt. Lane)

VERMILION PARISH