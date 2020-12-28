Ring in the New Year With the JT Meleck Bloody Mary Recipe

January 1st is National Bloody Mary Day and JT Meleck wants you to ring in the New Year with their Bloody Mary. If you’re gonna do a Bloody Mary, you might as well do it Louisiana style.

Their version of the down-home Cajun Bloody Mary cocktail is called ‘The Louisiana Purchase’. The award-winning grain to glass rice vodka brings perfection to the classic cocktail followed by a kick of heat. Just how Cajuns like it.

JT Meleck Distillers Facebook

Louisiana is known for our farmland and of course, rice. Michael Fruge’, a fourth-generation farmer, had the brilliant idea to use his rice to create craft spirits to diversify his business. That is when JT Meleck was born. Vodka and whiskey is being distilled in Branch, located in Acadia Parish.

JT Meleck Distillers Facebook

Thanks to American bartender, Fernand “Pete” Petiot, who concocted the original Bloody Mary cocktail in the early 1920’s while working at the famed Harry’s New York Bar in Paris. Now we have many versions of the cocktail. JT Meleck’s version is one you definitely need to have to ring in the new year, especially since January 1st is National Bloody Mary Day.

JT Meleck Louisiana Purchase Bloody Mary

(Serves 2)

INGREDIENTS

4 oz. JT Meleck Vodka

1 cup Tomato Juice

2 tbs. Lemon Juice

2 tbs. Lime Juice

2 tbs. Worcestershire Sauce

1 tbs. Hot Sauce

1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp. Cumin

1/4 tsp. Black pepper

1/2 tsp. Salt

DIRECTIONS:

Just add JT Meleck Vodka, rest of the ingredients, and ice to a glass.

Stir and add garnishes. Try Olives, celery stalks, bacon, boiled shrimp, JT Meleck Crawfish, dill pickles, lemon.

Happy New Year, Acadiana! And, Happy National Bloody Mary Day!