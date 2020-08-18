Rhianna Rich Joins ULM Softball Staff

The ULM Warhawks have a new softball assistant coach.

Rhianna Rich, a former four-time All-Ivy League infielder at Harvard, has joined the ULM coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

Justin's World of Softball was the first to break the news on Monday morning.

Rich served part of 2020 as a volunteer assistant at Loyola Marymount before the college softball season was halted in March, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rich helped lead the Crimson to four-consecutive Ivy League titles from 2016-2019, being named the conference’s Rookie of the Year in 2016 and winning the league in hitting (.438) as a junior.

ULM finished the shortened 2020 season with a 10-14 overall record, including a 1-2 mark in Sun Belt conference play.