ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach detailed documents he obtained from the NCAA enforcement staff regarding LSU basketball coach Will Wade.

According to information in the documents, Wade offered or arranged impermissible benefits to 11 potential LSU recruits, or individuals associated with the potential recruits, whether it be a family member, loved one, or an AAU coach.

According to Schlabach's story, NCAA VP of enforcement Jonathan Duncan wrote in a document last month that Wade has not fully cooperated with LSU's own internal investigation, making the NCAA investigation more time-consuming.

In an HBO documentary entitled The Scheme, Wade is heard on a wiretap discussing a "strong-ass offer" he made to guard Javonte Smart during the recruitment process. Smart, a Baton Rouge native, is entering his junior season with the Tigers.