Report: Will Smith To Become 6th Player Inducted Into Saints Ring Of Honor

Late Saints defensive end Will Smith will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor, according to Rod Walker of nola.com.

Smith, who starred for the Saints from 2003 to 2014, was shot and killed by Cardell Hayes in 2016 following a road incident.

Fifth all-time in Saints history with 67.5 sacks, Smith will be inducted into the team's prestigious Ring of Honor this Sunday when New Orleans hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.