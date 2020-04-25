Report: UL’s Michael Jacquet Heading to Eagles

According to a recent report, former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun defensive back Michael Jacquet will join an NFC East team, as he begins his quest to make an NFL roster.

Draft analyst and writer Benjamin Solak of the Draft Network shared on social media on Saturday night that Jacquet has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles to join them as an undrafted free agent.

Jacquet, who began his collegiate career as a receiver, before switching to defensive back prior to the 2018 season, compiled 45 tackles and two interceptions this season.

A native of Beaumont, Texas, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jacquet totaled 95 tackles and four interceptions in his UL career.