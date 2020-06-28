Report: UL Softball Manager Collin Hopkins Heading to Western Illinois

According to a recent report, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be losing one of their managers, as he begins his career as a full-time assistant coach.

Justin's World of Softball reported late last week that Collin Hopkins, who served as a graduate manager on Gerry Glasco's staff for the previous two seasons, has been hired to become an assistant coach at Western Illinois.

The report states that Hopkins is expected to work with the Western Illinois pitching staff.

A former baseball player at MacMurray College, a Division III school, which was located in Jacksonville, Illinois, before closing earlier this year, Hopkins also played men's fastpitch softball for the U.S. Junior National Team.