Report: UL Basketball to Play Indiana in 2021-2022

Apparently, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be taking on one of the more historic college basketball programs in the nation as part of their 2021-2022 schedule.

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, along with Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier reported on Thursday night that Louisiana will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a non-conference matchup in Bloomington, Indiana.

No date was listed for the reported contest.

If the report is accurate, this will mark the first time ever that the Cajuns will face Indiana on the hardwood.

Indiana, who went 12-10 in the 2020-2021 season, has won five national titles in the program's great history, including the last won in 1987, to go along with eight all-time appearances in the Final Four, with the last coming in 2002.

The Cajuns finished the 2020-21 season with an overall record of 17-9.