Report: Two Women Claim Derrius Guice Raped Them in 2016 While At LSU

Former LSU and NFL running back Derrius Guice is accused of raping two women while a freshman at LSU, according to a USA Today investigative report from Nancy Armour and Kenny Jacoby.

Guice, 23, an All-SEC RB who starred at LSU from 2015 to 2017, was arrested 12 days ago in Virginia on domestic violence charges. He was subsequently released by the Washington football team.

Per the police report, Guice choked his girlfriend until she passed out, was charged in three separate attacks of her, including one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

Details of the latest disturbing rape claims against Guice paint an ugly picture.

Both women told USA TODAY that Guice assaulted them in their own apartments after nights of heavy drinking. One woman said Guice showed up uninvited to a party she was hosting, then entered her bedroom while she was sleeping and raped her. The other woman, the tennis player, said Guice raped her when she allowed him into her home after meeting him for the first time at a bar. Two women say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them at LSU when he was a freshman - USA TODAY

Peter D. Greenspun, Guice's attorney, released the following statement regarding the recent claims.

"At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU. To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later.

"Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear. The allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact."

USA TODAY investigative reporters Nancy Armour and Kenny Jacoby state their investigation into the rape claims against Guice began August 3rd. His arrest in Virginia occurred on August 7th.

