Report: Texas & Oklahoma Interested in Joining SEC

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Big 12 programs Texas and Oklahoma have reached out with interest in joining the conference. According to the Houston Chronicle, the information was provided by "a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation."

Dallas Morning News reporter Chuck Carlton reports SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as saying "I don't have any comment on that speculation."

Sankey also told 247Sports that “I’m here to talk about the 2021 season.”

In the breaking news article from the Houston Chronicle, Brent Zwerneman reports "An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league, the person said, which would give the SEC 16 schools and make it the first of a national super-conference."

Get our free mobile app

In July 2012 Texas A&M and Missouri both left the Big 12 for the SEC.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said "I bet they would," when asked about the potential move for his Aggies former rivals at SEC Media Days.

"I'm just worried about Texas A&M," he added. "We got the greatest league in ball."

The University of Texas released a statement saying, “Speculation always swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation.”

Oklahoma University released a statement, as well, saying, "The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don't address every anonymous rumor."

According to SEC bylaws, three-fourths of the 14 SEC members would have to approve Texas and Oklahoma's jump to the SEC. According to multiple reports, Missouri and Texas A&M would both give a "hard no."

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said at SEC Media Days, "We want to be the only SEC program from the state of Texas."

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Alabama Non Con Opponents