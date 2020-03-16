Blockbuster player-for-player trades seemingly occur often in MLB and NBA but are rarer in the NFL.

Today is a rare day, as the Houston Texans are trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for former All-Pro running back David Johnson.

The news was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Texans are also receiving a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round selection in 2021 from Arizona, while the Cardinals will get a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Hopkins (27) is coming off a third-consecutive 1,000+ yard season, while Johnson (28) is coming off the lowest production of his career in a season when he was healthy.

Arizona placed a transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, who they traded for from Miami mid-season last year, today.