Report: Teddy Bridgewater to Sign With Carolina Panthers

On the day that the New Orleans Saints agreed in principle to a new contract for future Hall of Fame, QB Drew Brees their backup who went 5-0 last season Teddy Bridgewater has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen the deal will be worth $60 million dollars for three years.

Bridgewater will link up with one of his former coaches in Joe Brady with the Panthers who is his new offensive coordinator. Brady and Bridgewater worked together in 2018 when Teddy was traded to the Saints.

As mentioned, when Bridgewater got the opportunity to play last season he did more than just keep the season afloat, he went undefeated filling in for Drew Brees.

The Carolina Panthers have some very good weapons on the offensive side of the football that Teddy and Brady will have at their disposal. Of course, one of the best running backs in the league in Christian McCaffrey. In terms of receiving options, there are a couple of good youngsters that are beginning to make a name for themselves with soon to be third-year WR DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel both of who had strong seasons in 2019.

