Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man while driving on I-690 last night, according to a report from Douglass Dowty of syracuse.com.

Per Dowty, a man in his 30s was involved in a vehicle accident, and at some point, exited his car.

Boeheim drove by and fatally hit the man sometime around midnight, following Syracuse's home game at Louisville.

The crash is under investigation, and the 74 year old Hall of Fame coach is cooperating with authorities.