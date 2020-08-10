After the Big 10 and Mountain West Conference made the decision to postpone fall sports due to COVID-19, many expected other conferences to follow suit. It hasn't been the case.

Multiple coaches and athletic directors in the SEC stated their intention to move forward with college football in 2020.

"We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. "We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely."

Woodward's statement came after SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey tweeted the following.

Notice, Sankey didn't say they would definitely play in 2020. The situation remains fluid, but the current intention is to continue preparing to play football this season.

What about the Sun Belt?

College football reporter Brett McMurphy of Stadium says the Sun Belt Conference will do whatever the SEC does, and as of now, both intend to play in 2020.

McMurphy also reports Conference USA plans on playing the football season, with the exception of C-USA member Old Dominion, who announced today they were canceling fall sports.

Ross Dellenger of SI.com reports the American Athletic Conference (AAC) is also moving forward with playing football this season.