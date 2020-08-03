According to multiple reports, the Sun Belt will keep a 12 game schedule for college football in 2020, including 4 non-conference games.

News was first reported by Keff Ciardello.

As Brett McMurphy reports, Sun Belt schools have the option to but don't have to play a non-conference game that was canceled due to another conference opting out of non-conference play.

For Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns, a game scheduled at Missouri on November 21st won't be played as the SEC announced last week it would play a 10 game conference only regular season.

If Louisiana wants to only play 11 games, or if they find a non-conference opponent wanting to fill the hole on the schedule, it's an option.