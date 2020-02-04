ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a trade that sends former AL MVP Mookie Betts and former Cy Young Award winner David Price to the Dodgers, in exchange for a package of players led by top prospect Alex Verdugo.

It is not clear what other players are involved in the deal or if any money is involved.

The deal is pending medical evaluation.

Betts hit 29 homers and scored 135 runs in 2019 while hitting .295.

Price battled injury in 2019 and had a 7-5 record with an ERA of 4.28.

Verdugo played in 105 games for the Dodgers, batting .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBI.