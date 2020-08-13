Report: Southland Conference to Cancel Fall Sports

It appears as though the Southland Conference will soon become the latest league to cancel fall sports due to the Coronavirus pandemic; at least in terms of conference play.

According to a report from Randy McIlvoy of KPRC in Houston, the Southland Conference will cancel all fall sports in 2020 with an announcement on Thursday.

According to the report, the league still hopes to play a delayed season in the spring.

What's interesting is that this is for conference play only, meaning the Southland Conference will apparently allow its members to play non-conference games, to generate money for the respective athletic departments.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2020 regular-season schedule on Saturday, September 5 when they host Southland Conference member McNeese at Cajun Field.

McNeese, along with Nicholls St., Northwestern St., New Orleans, and Southeastern Louisiana are state schools that are members of the Southland Conference.